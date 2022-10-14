There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO