College Park, MD

247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee

Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss

Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama

College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown

There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Breaking: Josh Braun intends to transfer from Florida

Florida sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from the program, Swamp247 has learned. Due to current NCAA transfer portal regulations, however, Braun can't officially enter the NCAA's transfer portal until Dec. 5. Braun, the younger brother of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Parker Braun, initially committed to the Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett previews Sunday announcement

Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett made plenty of visits, and despite being a class of 2024 prospect he already knows where he wants to play his college career. So Sunday at 3 p.m. he will be at Greenville (S.C.) High to announce his college choice. He said there will be seven hats on the table -- Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina -- before he picks the one to show everybody his choice.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
KNOXVILLE, TN

