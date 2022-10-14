Read full article on original website
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Pana School District Groundbreaking Ceremony
Pana School District announced that they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school on Tuesday. Pictures courtesy of Pana School District.
Taylorville City Council Meets; Honors Freeman & Blomquist
The Taylorville City Council recognized both Trevor Freeman and Matt Blomquist this week at the bi-monthly City Council meeting. Trevor Freeman is 14 and is in 8th grade fighting Bone Cancer, with a dream to one day be a police officer. October 17, 2022, was made Trevor Freeman day and October 18th was named Matt Blomquist day in recognition of his building trades work.
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
Taylorville City Council is set to meet Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting. Trevor Freeman and Matt Blomquist will be recognized. After approval of minutes, motions will be discussed and potentially approved, especially those concerning the water department and a special events permit for the TMH Auxiliary 14th annual 5K fun run on November 26th and a closure of the south side of the square for the Haloween Promenade on Saturday, October 29th from 5-8 PM.
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
Taylorville Kiwanis Hears From New County Animal Control Officer, Honors Community Hero of the Month, Hears Report on Bike Rodeo at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the new Christian County Animal Control Officer, honored its Community Hero of the Month, and heard a report on this month’s Bike Rodeo co-sponsored by the Club, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Sherri Craggs of Taylorville has...
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Two Killed In Sangamon County Crash
Two people are dead following a head on collision on Friday evening. A 2016 Dodge SUV was traveling north on Illinois Route 4 just south of Chatham around 10:05 PM on October 14th. A 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south at the same location. The Dodge Journey cross the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the Chevy Tahoe. A 31 year old male from Beardstown and a 17 year old female from Virden were both killed in the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. No further information is available concerning the crash.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Christian County Board To Meet Tuesday Evening
The Christian County Board will meet this evening at 6:30 PM at the Christian County Courthouse. The board will approve minutes, hear from the public, discuss a fundraiser, and go over appointments. The board will hear from committees and review and decline, table, or approve many motions including health department issues, zoning business, solid waste business, and highway business. The board will discuss animal control, courthouse and building business, and other issues that come up.
Patricia Ann Slaybaugh
Patricia Ann Slaybaugh, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. Patricia was born on February 20, 1929, in Mt. Pulaski, IL, the daughter of Paul Thomas and Ruth (Goddard) Buckles. She married Dr. Robert Slaybaugh on September 25, 1948, in Clinton, IL.
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
TMH Nurse Wins DAISY Award For Nursing Excellence
A Taylorville Memorial Hospital nurse wins a nursing excellence award. Taylorville Memorial Hospital says that Nicholas Lavin, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. A patient nominated Lavin for the award. In the nomination form, the patient says that Lavin is professional and...
