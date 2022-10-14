Ten local Boy Scouts awarded Eagle Scout rank

POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1.

Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m.

“I had three boys that made Eagle last year,” he said. “But because of COVID, we did not award these boys their Eagle Badge. They wanted to be awarded at the same time.”

Orchard said the other seven boys hurried to finish the requirements that they needed to be able to receive their Eagle Scout ranks at the same time as the three who had already completed them.

“They hurried like mad, the other seven,” he said. “And they got their Eagle Projects done and the rest of their merit badges they were lacking so they could all get this together.”

The scouts are Kyler Hoopes, Kimren Hoopes, Dane Durham, Trevor McCarthy, Bryson Simmons, Matthew Bounmixay, Eli Bounmixay, Ryley Holsten, Cooper Hoopes and Seth Rasmussen.

“I think it’s a testimony to these kid’s unit cohesiveness and their comradery that scouting develops,” he said. “It was a very happy occasion.”

Orchard said the ceremony included dinner. The Honor Guard did a flag ceremony and awarded plaques to the boys. There was also a slideshow that presented the boys throughout their years in scouting.

“We invited around 175 people,” he said. “We had maybe 150 come.”

Orchard expressed gratitude for all the parents of his scouts. He said that it takes a long time to earn an Eagle Scout badge, and it requires support from family members.

“We want to thank the parents for their continued support,” he said. “Over a lot of years to get these boys through the scouting program. It’s really a family goal.”

Orchard has been a scoutmaster since 2012. He started after the Rev. Roger Bray of the Central Christian Church, which sponsors the troop, asked him if he would be interested. He said his favorite part about being a scoutmaster is watching the boys grow up.

“You get some kid who’s sitting down on the trail watching bugs,” he said. “Then you see him mature and working on his college credits in high school. And he’s smart and good. The best American you could ever see. You see him grow up right before your eyes.”

Orchard said he is proud of the boys and of all of the hard work they put into earning their Eagle Scouts.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “I’m very proud of these kids. They’re such fine young people.”

Orchard also expressed gratitude for the other scout leaders in his troop: Dan Holsten, Amber Hoopes and Bryce Rasmussen.

“They do the lion’s share of the work,” he said.