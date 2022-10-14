ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Ten local Boy Scouts awarded Eagle Scout rank

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4356o6_0iZMtbPy00

POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1.

Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m.

“I had three boys that made Eagle last year,” he said. “But because of COVID, we did not award these boys their Eagle Badge. They wanted to be awarded at the same time.”

Orchard said the other seven boys hurried to finish the requirements that they needed to be able to receive their Eagle Scout ranks at the same time as the three who had already completed them.

“They hurried like mad, the other seven,” he said. “And they got their Eagle Projects done and the rest of their merit badges they were lacking so they could all get this together.”

The scouts are Kyler Hoopes, Kimren Hoopes, Dane Durham, Trevor McCarthy, Bryson Simmons, Matthew Bounmixay, Eli Bounmixay, Ryley Holsten, Cooper Hoopes and Seth Rasmussen.

“I think it’s a testimony to these kid’s unit cohesiveness and their comradery that scouting develops,” he said. “It was a very happy occasion.”

Orchard said the ceremony included dinner. The Honor Guard did a flag ceremony and awarded plaques to the boys. There was also a slideshow that presented the boys throughout their years in scouting.

“We invited around 175 people,” he said. “We had maybe 150 come.”

Orchard expressed gratitude for all the parents of his scouts. He said that it takes a long time to earn an Eagle Scout badge, and it requires support from family members.

“We want to thank the parents for their continued support,” he said. “Over a lot of years to get these boys through the scouting program. It’s really a family goal.”

Orchard has been a scoutmaster since 2012. He started after the Rev. Roger Bray of the Central Christian Church, which sponsors the troop, asked him if he would be interested. He said his favorite part about being a scoutmaster is watching the boys grow up.

“You get some kid who’s sitting down on the trail watching bugs,” he said. “Then you see him mature and working on his college credits in high school. And he’s smart and good. The best American you could ever see. You see him grow up right before your eyes.”

Orchard said he is proud of the boys and of all of the hard work they put into earning their Eagle Scouts.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “I’m very proud of these kids. They’re such fine young people.”

Orchard also expressed gratitude for the other scout leaders in his troop: Dan Holsten, Amber Hoopes and Bryce Rasmussen.

“They do the lion’s share of the work,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest award

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU ROTC unveils wall display honoring past officers

POCATELLO — The ROTC at Idaho State University on Friday unveiled a wall display showcasing all the past Officers in Charge and Noncommissioned Officers in Charge of the program. The event was conducted by Captain Michael Goering, current Officer In Charge of the program. After saying a few words, he invited Cadet Kyler Miller, who helped work on the project, to address the audience. Cadet Miller said when he first...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Greeting card watercolor and ink class scheduled for Nov. 12

POCATELLO — Just in time for the holidays, join popular watercolor artist Elizabeth “Betsy” Larowe as she teaches how to create stunning watercolor and ink greeting cards. The class will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom

Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees. ...
ROCKLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week with a variety of traditional events. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights: Friday, Oct. 14 President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fifth annual Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley to open Thursday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley is set to open for its fifth season on Thursday.Alisha Isaacson, who operates Haunted Hollow, started the event to create a more family-friendly Halloween attraction."We aim to do a more family-friendly attraction without gore or blood," she said.Isaacson said she does this with the help of the mom and sister. They work to add a lot of detail to make the experience more fun."We always offer snacks and have family passes," she said.Isaacson's sister owns the Sticks & Scones Food Trolly, and he always comes to help with the snacks.Isaacson said she...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?

When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motivational speaker Kent Stock discusses leaving a legacy at Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit

“How do you want to be remembered?” It was the repeated question throughout the afternoon at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit held on Oct. 12 at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck — and a question that keynote speaker Kent Stock took to heart. Stock, who coached Iowa’s Norway High School baseball team during their last season that resulted in their famous win, shared his answer by...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer found shot and left to waste near Inkom

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local teacher honored as Idaho Art Educator of the Year

Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year. Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey. “She takes care of our students and everyone in our building knows that her classroom is a safe space,” Newell said....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center

POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police investigating local hit and run crash involving vehicle and bicycle

Idaho State Police are seeking information about a hit and run crash which occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on October 16, 2022, near the intersection of South State Street and E 4800 S in Franklin County. Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County

Bannock County jury service reporting could use some improvement. As someone who moved to Pocatello two years ago, I had the honor of quickly receiving a jury notice. As I learned, Bannock County requires that you call back multiple times, always the day before a trial, which appears to not be on any particular schedule. It also feels rather disorganized, as after calling in on one day, the message informed me that I was to call back on a certain other day. I listen to the message again to make sure i had the date correct, wrote it down, and went back to life. But when I called back a few days later to confirm the new date, the message referred to a trial that had not been mentioned previously and gave a later date than I had originally been given for the next call in. Further more, it was not until after investigation that I found a single line of text on the Bannock County website which reads "Qualified jurors call an answering machine each evening during their term of service."
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy