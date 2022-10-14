The Napkin: Week 7 betting picks highlighted by Tennessee, Oklahoma State

Let me start out by apologizing that there was no Week 6 recap on Monday. I promise I wasn’t ducking any criticism for yet another (sigh) disappointing week at the window.

I’ve decided to shorten my bet slip until I can get some positive momentum on my bets. I picked the craziest college football season since 2007 to start publicizing my bets on a national platform. I promise you, I had some really great (read: profitable) years before I took The Napkin to a bigger platform like Gators Wire.

A quick recap of last week, since I cheated you all out of a Week 6 recap post.

Kansas (-6.5) vs TCU – LOSS Kansas’ backup QB throwing four TDs wasn’t enough. I lost this bet by half a point. My eternal suffering continues.

BYU (+3.5) vs Notre Dame – LOSS BYU came back late to make this a game but still lost by eight points.

FSU (+3.5) vs NC State – WIN FSU blew a lead to lose 19-17. So this was the best possible outcome for a Florida fan.

Arkansas (+9.5) vs Miss. State – LOSS LOL. Arkansas didn’t have KJ Jefferson, but still. Miss State is a good team (more on that later on).

The less I talk about this the better. Threw a wrench in my whole “Texas A&M are frauds” theory. Still hate goal-line fades, though.

I went 1-4 last week (yet again) with my selections to bring us to 9-23 on the season. We’re approaching “all-time worst betting seasons” territory, and my betting history only goes back to around 2015.

Without further ado, The Napkin for Week 7.

Tennessee (+7.5) vs Alabama

ODDS: -105

I think the craziest thing to happen this season is that we all have to take

seriously. Usually, there’s a lot of hype around the Volunteers in the preseason. Then, they have a rough start to the season, slip out of the national conversation, and end the season on a good run that inspires confidence for the next season. Then the following season, there’s a lot of hype around… you get the point.

This season, Josh Heupel has his team playing some great football. There is an honest conversation between Hendon Hooker and the Heisman trophy, and this is the most anticipated “Thirds Saturday in October” in recent memory.

I think that Tennessee will be in this game for all four quarters, with a legitimate chance to win outright. Still no word on Bryce Young’s availability (despite him practicing this week) so we could see sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe under center.

Being given a touchdown cushion feels right for this one.

Pick: Tennessee (+7.5)

Oklahoma State (+4) vs TCU

ODDS: -110

This, to me, is one of the games of the week. All of the attention will go to the Tennessee vs Alabama game, and rightfully so. But this clash of Big 12 foes could be a preview of the conference championship game in December.

I’ve said it multiple times on Sideline Judgement, Gators Wire’s official podcast, that I think the Big 12 runs through Stillwater. I love what Sonny Dykes has done in his first season at TCU, and Max Duggan has been a revelation under center for the Horned Frogs.

I just like the leap that Spencer Sanders has (finally) taken. Paired with the “bend don’t break” attitude the Cowboys’ defense has under defensive coordinator Derek Mason, I like Oklahoma State getting points on the road.

Pick: Oklahoma State (+4)

Mississippi State (-4) vs Kentucky

ODDS: -110

As Stephen A. Smith would say, that boy Will Rogers is a baaaaaaaaaaaad man. He is well on track to set SEC conference records by the time he leaves Starkville, and I heard a tv announcer this season say he wouldn’t be surprised if his jersey is retired one day.

The Kentucky offensive line is abysmal. Will Levis is returning from injury after missing last week’s loss to South Carolina. The Bulldogs can score at will. I’m not sure this Wildcats offense can keep pace with Mike Leach’s Air-Raid offense.

The Bulldogs have to win by a touchdown for this bet to cash. I like that bet.

Pick: Mississippi State (-4)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER.

