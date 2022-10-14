Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the 2018 move had undermined peace and "put Australia out of step with the majority of the international community". She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend"...
BBC
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC
Japan heritage worker backs car into oldest toilet at Kyoto temple
A man whose job it is to help preserve Japan's cultural heritage has accidentally smashed his car into the country's oldest toilet at a centuries-old Buddhist temple. The communal loo at Tofukuji in Kyoto dates back to the 15th century and is designated an important cultural asset. Its ancient door...
BBC
Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one month left to the November 20 kickoff. "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
Allianz Calls for Green Repairs
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- The 10th Allianz Motor Day addressed the question of how sustainable car insurance can be. The discussions at the international event hosted by Allianz focused on how electromobility can be promoted as a key lever for decarbonization on both the product and service sides and how CO 2 emissions can be reduced through sustainable claims management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005006/en/ CO2-reduction: repair vs. replace (Graphic: Allianz)
Poland to buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland is set to buy rocket artillery systems in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up arms imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.
China lodges representations over alleged harassment at Manchester consulate
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry, responding to a question about clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the staff of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Wednesday that it had lodged representations with Britain over the incident.
BBC
Roger Binny: Meet the man replacing Saurav Ganguly as BCCI chief
Roger Michael Humphrey Binny - many friends like to call him by his full name - is one of the good guys. His elevation as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday is both timely and necessary after years of instability and court cases involving the richest sports governing body in India.
Xsolla Partners With Alipay+ to Extend Global Reach in Asia by Bringing Games to New Markets
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces it will integrate Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions from Ant Group that enables merchants to better serve consumers from all over the world. With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ makes it more convenient for Xsolla to capture digital-first customers and serve users of Asia’s leading digital payment service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005124/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing speeding up plans for unification, Blinken says
China is pursuing unification with Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously expected, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Beijing had decided the status quo was no longer acceptable, he said. In Sunday's speech opening the Communist party Congress in Beijing, President Xi Jinping refused to rule...
