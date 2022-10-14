Read full article on original website
WATCH: Starting D-Lineman Jordan Riley previews UCLA game
Hear from Oregon starting defensive lineman Jordan Riley as he discusses the team's bye week and the impact it had on Oregon, his early thoughts on facing the UCLA Bruins this weekend, and what this big game will be like with the entire nation paying attention to its outcome. Sign...
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
SoCal ATH Domata Peko emerging as intriguing two-way player
We had a chance to see Calabasas (Calif.) edge rusher Domata Peko Jr earlier in the season and he impressed us on both sides of the ball. We already knew Peko was one of the state's top edge rushers but he really impressed us as a pass catching tight end. In a game that was televised on Ballys Sports West against a strong Westlake Village (Calif. ) Oaks Christian, Peko was one of our Top Performers.
Four-Star '24 LB and former USC commit Dylan Williams breaks down why he opened up his recruitment
Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior linebacker Dylan Williams committed to USC back in April and looked rock solid in his pledge but decided to open up his recruitment earlier today. Every time we talked with Williams over the last few months, he was always pretty effusive in his praise for...
Oregon defenders compare UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Justin Fields
Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley faced some top-tier quarterbacks during their time in the Big 10. Perhaps the most of gifted of the bunch was former Ohio State star Justin Fields. Both players see common traits between the former All-American and the next quarterback they'll face. Defending UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly's Take on Oregon, Autzen Stadium
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he sees from the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and playing in the very loud Autzen Stadium. For the full video, GO HERE.
Game Week: UCLA vs. Oregon Facts and Factors
UCLA is off of its bye week and getting ready for its Top 10 matchup with Oregon. The Bruins are No. 9 this week while the Ducks are No. 10, which not only gives us one of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend, but in this season of the Pac-12 Conference. Here are the facts and factors for the game.
WATCH: Bennett Williams breaks down UCLA's offensive strengths
Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams gives his scouting report of the UCLA offense and the challenges the Oregon defense will face this coming Saturday at hom. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Oregon will look to keep UCLA's pass offense in check on Saturday
UCLA presents plenty of unique challenges to Oregon's defense in this upcoming matchup, including through the air on the right arm of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson, or "DTR," is having a career year throwing the ball in his fifth year at UCLA, as he's on pace to throw for over 3,000 yards during the 12-game season with 38 total touchdowns (30 throwing, eight on the ground). Thompson-Robinson's pass attack has not been a strong suit in years past, as the previous career-high in completion percentage was 65.2-percent, nearly 10 percentage points fewer than where he ranks for 2022 (74.8-percent).
Elite '25 RB Jordon Davison set for weekend visit to Oregon
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sophomore running back Jordon Davison is yet another big time prospect.
Brewster's Breakdown: USC LB Eric Gentry - The Human Condor | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of the impact season that USC transfer LB Eric Gentry has had.
247Sports
USC Football Primer: Remaining paths to the 2022 Pac-12 Championship for the Trojans
The easiest path for No. 12 USC to make the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game was simple: Do not lose a conference game. That plan has been scrapped following USC's narrow 43-42 loss to No. 15 Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium. There have been numerous questions about USC's chances to still make...
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
Four-Star '25 LB Weston Port set to visit Wisconsin
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills sophomore linebacker Weston Port will be in Madison this weekend to take an unofficial visit to Wisconsin.
247Sports
