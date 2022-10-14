UCLA presents plenty of unique challenges to Oregon's defense in this upcoming matchup, including through the air on the right arm of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson, or "DTR," is having a career year throwing the ball in his fifth year at UCLA, as he's on pace to throw for over 3,000 yards during the 12-game season with 38 total touchdowns (30 throwing, eight on the ground). Thompson-Robinson's pass attack has not been a strong suit in years past, as the previous career-high in completion percentage was 65.2-percent, nearly 10 percentage points fewer than where he ranks for 2022 (74.8-percent).

