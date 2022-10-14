ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

SoCal ATH Domata Peko emerging as intriguing two-way player

We had a chance to see Calabasas (Calif.) edge rusher Domata Peko Jr earlier in the season and he impressed us on both sides of the ball. We already knew Peko was one of the state's top edge rushers but he really impressed us as a pass catching tight end. In a game that was televised on Ballys Sports West against a strong Westlake Village (Calif. ) Oaks Christian, Peko was one of our Top Performers.
CALABASAS, CA
247Sports

Game Week: UCLA vs. Oregon Facts and Factors

UCLA is off of its bye week and getting ready for its Top 10 matchup with Oregon. The Bruins are No. 9 this week while the Ducks are No. 10, which not only gives us one of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend, but in this season of the Pac-12 Conference. Here are the facts and factors for the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Bennett Williams breaks down UCLA's offensive strengths

Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams gives his scouting report of the UCLA offense and the challenges the Oregon defense will face this coming Saturday at hom. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon will look to keep UCLA's pass offense in check on Saturday

UCLA presents plenty of unique challenges to Oregon's defense in this upcoming matchup, including through the air on the right arm of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson, or "DTR," is having a career year throwing the ball in his fifth year at UCLA, as he's on pace to throw for over 3,000 yards during the 12-game season with 38 total touchdowns (30 throwing, eight on the ground). Thompson-Robinson's pass attack has not been a strong suit in years past, as the previous career-high in completion percentage was 65.2-percent, nearly 10 percentage points fewer than where he ranks for 2022 (74.8-percent).
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy