KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - When the Buffalo Bills came to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022 AFC Divisional Round, it ended in an overtime thriller that led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship game. On Sunday, the Chiefs hosted the Bills yet again, but this time it was Buffalo exacting some revenge in the 24-20 Bills win.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO