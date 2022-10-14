ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
PopCrush

Woman Causes ‘Scene’ at Brother-in-Law’s Wedding After Being Told She Can’t Sit With Family

A woman caused a "scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she couldn't sit with the rest of the family. The woman took to Reddit explaining she and her husband got married six months ago, and she doesn't have a strong connection with his family, who she has "so little in common" with. After being shunned at a few previous family gatherings, she wasn't going to allow them to disrespect her again.
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Gillian Sisley

Father Horrified After Son’s Therapist Spills Secrets to Stepdad

What would you do if your mental health provider betrayed your trust?. The pandemic has caused a lot of struggles for many people. Between managing isolation, dealing with job loss, and navigating uncertain financial times, it’s understandable how many have found that their mental health has not been 100%.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
