Jesse Winker is catching a lot of heat in the Mariners media sphere for clubhouse and work ethic problems that have surfaced. Check out some of the stories that are circulating now that the Mariners season is over. Short story: the Mariners FO is upset with Winker's lack of work ethic, his teammates are upset with his pouting and selfish refusal to help the team, e.g., refusing to play the field during either game of doubleheaders and the like. And since he had one of the most disappointing seasons across MLB, the blogosphere is not going to be kind and measured in response, most likely.
Red Reporter
Wandy Peralta closed out the Cleveland Guardians last night as the New York Yankees pushed their ALDS series to a decisive Game 5. Wandy Peralta!. Anyway, the remnants of the Cincinnati Reds have mostly sat idle over the weekend following Friday’s cull of the 40-man roster - the one that saw a whopping four catchers lopped off. And while the playoffs march on, there has been precious little new news regarding our Reds. Still, we have cobbled together some links somewhat parallel to the operations of this particular baseball franchise we follow.
