On Friday, December 9th, the Capital City Go-Go will host the Long Island Nights at 7 p.m. EST at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. They will also host Bleav in Wizards podcast listeners and Bullets Forever readers at a reduced ticket price. You can access those tickets here: Go-Go vs. Long Island Nets - Bleav in Wizards Podcast (fevo.com).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO