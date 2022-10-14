Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card
Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
SB Nation
WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Everton!
After allowing an equaliser from the hosts, Chelsea get themselves back in the lead thanks to Pernille Harder! The Danish star takes the spot kick after Reiten is brought down in the box and she expertedly slots it into the back of Everton’s net for a second time today.
SB Nation
Joe Gomez Reflects on Liverpool’s “Great Afternoon” Against Man City
The first two months of the 2022-23 season hasn’t gone as Liverpool would have expected, but following up their mid-week demolition of Rangers in the Champions League with their best performance of the season and a 1-0 victory over Manchester City is more than a step in the right direction.
SB Nation
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams. Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.
SB Nation
Olympique Lyon vs Arsenal Women: Champions League preview
Arsenal kick off the group stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League with a huge test, away at defending champions and 8-time winners Olympique Lyon. Lyon returned to European glory last season, beating heavily favoured Barcelona 3-1 in the final after goals from Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario.
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?
It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle. There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.
SB Nation
Diogo Jota to Miss World Cup Due to Serious Calf Injury
A serious calf injury suffered against Manchester City will sideline Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota through at least the World Cup in a blow both to Liverpool’s short-term hopes and his nation’s dreams of football glory. It’s a significant blow for the player, and it follows the...
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
SB Nation
WATCH: Niamh Charles superb goal adds a third for Chelsea against Everton! 3-1!
What a play, Niamh Charles! The Chelsea attacker takes the ball from midfield, beats her marker, throws off two other defenders and scores a superb goal to wrap up the Blues’ 3-1 win over Everton!
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
SB Nation
Tuesday October 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
SB Nation
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Slipping Standards
If you’d said before tonight’s game that Reading would lose 3-2 away to playoff-chasing Swansea City, I’d have been disappointed but not that angry. It’s a tough fixture and we were always up against it. The manner in which this defeat came though is oh so...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Club of the Year, Anfield Fallout, Top 3 KDB, and More...
Manchester City are the winners of the 2022 UEFA Ballon d’Or Club of the Year Trophy!!. Here are all the headlines to get you going for your Tuesday from Sky Blue News. Three things we learnt from the Liverpool defeat - James Fudge - Man City Square. Three things......
SB Nation
Manchester United 4-0 Brighton: Skinner’s side reach top of the table
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United kept their winning start to the WSL season going, as the Reds picked up a dominating 4-0 win over Brighton. Coming into the game at the back of a disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on penalties, Skinner brought back regular starters to the side but Nikita Parris kept her place upfront.
SB Nation
WATCH: Omari Hutchinson puts on a show for Chelsea U21 in dramatic 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Leyton Orient
Chelsea U21 have advanced to the knockout round of the EFL Trophy after a most dramatic 3-2 away win over Leyton Orient last night, securing top spot in the group to boot, ahead of Sutton United who in turn had eliminated Oxford United. The game exploded into life after a...
SB Nation
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
SB Nation
Liverpool Players’ Ballon d’Or Rankings Revealed
It will be no surprise to anyone who followed Liverpool last season that Mohamed Salah was the highest ranking Red in the Ballon d’Or rankings for the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian reached fifth place after scoring 31 goals in Liverpool’s nearly-record making season. The prize was won by...
Comments / 0