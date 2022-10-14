Read full article on original website
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
Baker Recreates Iconic “Star Wars” Scene with Bread
According to an AP News report, a bakery in California has captured iconic "Star Wars" character Han Solo again, this time with bread instead of Carbonite. Recreating the harrowing scene from "The Empire Strikes Back," Hannalee Pervan and her mother Catherine spent weeks working on the 6-foot bread sculpture that is now on display outside their bakery. According to the report, they used two types of dough so the sculpture will last longer before it starts to decay.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Yes! You May Be Able to Save a Brick from the IBM Country Club
Demolition of the IBM Country Club complex used by employees and families of the company's old Endicott site is expected to start in a few days. Fencing has been erected around the abandoned buildings and swimming pools on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union, just west of Johnson City.
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
Southern Tier Counties Get Federal Emergency Planning Money
Emergency planning efforts in the region are getting a boost with more funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. New York State Officials have announced $7.6 million in federal funding has been awarded to emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. The FEMA...
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?
Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
New York Attorney General Files to Delay Stay on State Gun Rule
As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a legal motion to try to preserve the state’s complete set of regulations regarding the carrying of concealed weapons. The Democrat filed a motion to preserve the Concealed Carry Improvement act after a federal judge last week sided...
Two Stolen Cars, Troopers, Police Chiefs, Drones, Dogs, All in Cortland County Incident
New York State Police are sorting through the thefts of two cars, a couple vehicle pursuits, a crash and the apprehension of four central New York residents that brought out troopers, deputies, city and village police, two police chiefs, a bloodhound and a drone in Cortland County. Authorities say a...
