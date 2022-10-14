ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
Baker Recreates Iconic “Star Wars” Scene with Bread

According to an AP News report, a bakery in California has captured iconic "Star Wars" character Han Solo again, this time with bread instead of Carbonite. Recreating the harrowing scene from "The Empire Strikes Back," Hannalee Pervan and her mother Catherine spent weeks working on the 6-foot bread sculpture that is now on display outside their bakery. According to the report, they used two types of dough so the sculpture will last longer before it starts to decay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?

When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
BINGHAMTON, NY
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian

A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
ENDWELL, NY
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
