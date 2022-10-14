Read full article on original website
You Can Now Purchase Lottery Tickets On Your Phone In Idaho
If having to make an extra pit stop kept you from purchasing lottery tickets like the Powerball and Mega Millions? Well, things just got a lot easier. The app Jackpocket is offering a safe and easy way to purchase lottery tickets in the state of Idaho. According to PR Newswire...
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
Joke Writers Think Idaho Is All Hillbillies And Trailer Parks
We've heard a lot of jokes about Idaho. Like, a lot. They typically either start, end, or start and end with some type of potato reference. We're used to that. Idaho does ship out a plethora of potatoes, so it's to be expected. What we didn't expect was joke writers...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
eastidahonews.com
Carcass of big game animal left to waste
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
Does Idaho Hate Pasta? It Sure Seems That Way
Does Idaho actually like pasta? It doesn't seem like it. I posted the a very simple question to you yesterday (10/17) asking you where was your favorite place to get pasta in the Treasure Valley. I got no responses, which has led me to believe that Idaho actually doesn't like pasta. I opened the door for you to give me your two cents and you didn't. I'm slightly disappointed in you. I'm not but... you can still give me your two cents.
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
eastidahonews.com
It’s official: Kroger says it plans to buy Idaho’s Albertsons chain
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise’s North End may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor. Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they’ve signed a pact to...
kjzz.com
Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger
According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
One of America’s Deadliest Animals Was My Childhood Pet
I was today-years-old when I realized my family owned one of America's deadliest animals. What's more, it was by sheer happenstance that I found out at all. As I was researching Idaho's current 2022 wolf population and situation, an article popped up that completely derailed my initial intention for this article.
Idahoans Face Price Hike With Prices Up At Least 20% from 2021
The economy continues to be a concern for all Americans. A new economic model from Bloomberg forecasts that there is a one hundred percent chance that next year the country will face a recession. We are already seeing local and national businesses preparing for a downturn by laying people off and curtailing spending.
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
$2.6 Million Caldwell Home Most Stunning Views in the Treasure Valley
I can’t even imagine the views this house must have... you can see in the pictures there’s just nothing but open land, horses, and beautiful skies. The property is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with 5,768 square feet of space and nearly 15-acres in Caldwell... and it’s currently listed at 2,600,000.
