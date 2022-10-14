ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
LOGAN, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carcass of big game animal left to waste

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
POWER COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Does Idaho Hate Pasta? It Sure Seems That Way

Does Idaho actually like pasta? It doesn't seem like it. I posted the a very simple question to you yesterday (10/17) asking you where was your favorite place to get pasta in the Treasure Valley. I got no responses, which has led me to believe that Idaho actually doesn't like pasta. I opened the door for you to give me your two cents and you didn't. I'm slightly disappointed in you. I'm not but... you can still give me your two cents.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

It’s official: Kroger says it plans to buy Idaho’s Albertsons chain

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise’s North End may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor. Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they’ve signed a pact to...
BOISE, ID
kjzz.com

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

One of America’s Deadliest Animals Was My Childhood Pet

I was today-years-old when I realized my family owned one of America's deadliest animals. What's more, it was by sheer happenstance that I found out at all. As I was researching Idaho's current 2022 wolf population and situation, an article popped up that completely derailed my initial intention for this article.
KIDO Talk Radio

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy