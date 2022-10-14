Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
lastwordonsports.com
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Preview
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. Texas A&M has lost its last two games on the road, so a win is critical to keep the Aggies above .500. Based on the last matchup against Alabama, A&M is capable of going toe-to-toe with any team in the nation. The Aggies could definitely win out from this point if they play to their potential in every game. Here’s a quick preview of Texas A&M’s upcoming matchup against South Carolina.
South Carolina unloads on No. 13 Kentucky
Chris Phillips of The Spurs Up Show joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show and mentioned that South Carolina's 24-14 win at No. 13 Kentucky reminded him of the Spurrier era and also that Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops handed USC heï¿½
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher updates Haynes King's status and progress, talks South Carolina challenge
Texas A&M was off on Saturday. The Aggies are a disappointing 3-3 on the season and will open the 2nd half of their 2022 campaign with a road game at South Carolina on Saturday night. During his weekly media availability Monday, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the bye week for...
Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
REACTION: Tennessee Becomes Formidable Foe
South Carolina got an opportunity to measure themselves against a world-class opponent this season, and gets another chance against Tennessee.
Shane Beamer Offers Thoughts On Conner Weigman
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talked about Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who may be getting his first career start on Saturday.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
aikenhighhornets.com
Varsity Football falls to Midland Valley 70 – 33
Aiken troubles continue slowing the run game down and costly turnover that resulted in 21 quick 3rd quarter points. Aiken will be home next week for the Hall of Fame game against Lexington.
abccolumbia.com
Argument over football leads to arrest
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair increases security
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
Prosperity family hosts Zimbabwe bass fishing team
PROSPERITY, S.C. — Today marks the first day of the USA Black Bass World Championship on Lake Murray. It's an Olympic-level fishing tournament with teams from around the world. One family in particular from Prosperity has opened their home to one of the fishing teams. You could call it,...
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
WLTX.com
Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
