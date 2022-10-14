ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. Texas A&M has lost its last two games on the road, so a win is critical to keep the Aggies above .500. Based on the last matchup against Alabama, A&M is capable of going toe-to-toe with any team in the nation. The Aggies could definitely win out from this point if they play to their potential in every game. Here’s a quick preview of Texas A&M’s upcoming matchup against South Carolina.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

South Carolina unloads on No. 13 Kentucky

Chris Phillips of The Spurs Up Show joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show and mentioned that South Carolina's 24-14 win at No. 13 Kentucky reminded him of the Spurrier era and also that Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops handed USC heï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Argument over football leads to arrest

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair increases security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
GILBERT, SC
abcnews4.com

A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina

The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Prosperity family hosts Zimbabwe bass fishing team

PROSPERITY, S.C. — Today marks the first day of the USA Black Bass World Championship on Lake Murray. It's an Olympic-level fishing tournament with teams from around the world. One family in particular from Prosperity has opened their home to one of the fishing teams. You could call it,...
PROSPERITY, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing. The...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy