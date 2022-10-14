ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Have You Heard the Tragic Tale of New York’s “Clawfoot People”?

It's a true tale that's stranger than fiction. The Zoar Valley is a region of natural gorges near Gowanda, New York-- a small village about an hour south of Buffalo in the Western part of the state. By the late 19th century, most residents in the area found that they were suffering from the same physical deformity... their feet and hands would twist and distort like claws.
GOWANDA, NY
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
The Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating In New York

In just a few short weeks, kids will be out trick-or-treating. Don't be the house that is handing these things out. Remember when you were a kid and you would go out trick-or-treating, then you'd come home and empty your bag on the floor to start the trading process with your brother or sister and you'd find some weird stuff in there?
NEW YORK STATE
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
TENNESSEE STATE
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
Students Work Together to Build New Bridge by Hand in the Adirondacks

It's the little things that make a big impact, but what these students did is so much more than that. It has certainly been a busy past five months in the Adirondacks for the Student Conservation Association. Every year they spend the summer clearing, repairing and improving the nature trails up north.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State

New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
FLORIDA STATE
Utica-area Businesswoman Named NYS Woman of Distinction

One of her most recent projects was a downtown Utica renovation that brought a market and loft apartments to downtown. A business owner, attorney, and philanthropist are among the titles carried by Enessa Carbone, who was honored this week as a New York State Woman of Distinction by Senator Joe Griffo.
UTICA, NY
What Long Awaited Menu Item Is Returning to Central NY McDonald’s?

We've all seen it happen one time or another. There's an item on a menu at a restaurant that you absolutely love. Then, without warning, the restaurant gets rid of that item. It's happened to me at a number of different spots, but one place I can tell you it happened with something I loved was at McDonald's.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand

I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
UTICA, NY
If You Dare! It’s Upstate NY’s Most Terrifying Haunted Attraction

When you think of fall and Halloween in Upstate New York, chances are you think of haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and haunted houses. Well, there is a terrifying adventure that isn't for the faint of heart but if you love to be truly scared during the season, this may be right up your alley.
Marcy, NY
