Knoxville Police Department vehicles Tennessee

By Facebook / Knoxville Police Department - TN
 4 days ago

Knoxville Police Department vehicles are parked during an active shooter drill held at the West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tenn.

wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Price tag for Big Orange bacchanal unclear

This party was fated to happen. When the University of Tennessee Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday, a veritable sea of UT fans swarmed the field at Neyland Stadium. Tens of thousands of deliriously happy Big Orange fanatics cheered, danced, and partied long into the night. Fifteen years of frustration went up in a cloud of cigar smoke. The goalposts were manhandled from the stadium and reportedly ended up in the Tennessee River.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

