Knoxville Police Department vehicles Tennessee

Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Man pleads guilty in 2021 Sevier County cocaine trafficking
A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made over a year ago.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
NEW: Price tag for Big Orange bacchanal unclear
This party was fated to happen. When the University of Tennessee Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday, a veritable sea of UT fans swarmed the field at Neyland Stadium. Tens of thousands of deliriously happy Big Orange fanatics cheered, danced, and partied long into the night. Fifteen years of frustration went up in a cloud of cigar smoke. The goalposts were manhandled from the stadium and reportedly ended up in the Tennessee River.
Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
