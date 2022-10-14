In years past, Hearties often looked forward to Christmas Day because they were sure to love one present given on that day—the When Calls the Heart Christmas movie. The last two seasons, due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on filming schedules worldwide as well as other factors, fans didn't get their yearly When Calls the Heart Christmas movie. Instead, we got belated Christmas gifts each year with two bonus episodes each season. But 2022 is a new year, most people have chosen to get vaccinated with vaccines and constant covid testing mandated on most sets. Does all that mean our much-loved When Calls the Heart Christmas movie will be back?

5 DAYS AGO