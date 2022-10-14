Read full article on original website
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back
WASHINGTON – The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than...
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
