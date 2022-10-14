SCHENECTADY – When Disney gets behind a project, you can rest assured that nothing is spared. Such is the case with Aladdin, which began its second national tour at Proctors. This production is stunning. From the “curtain”, which is a masterful combination of Persian rugs to get you in the mood for that magic carpet ride, to the costumes, sets, choreography, and the talent of the cast, everything is a magnificent assault on the senses.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO