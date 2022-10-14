Read full article on original website
Aladdin Flies Onto the Proctors Stage with All the Magic You Hope For￼
SCHENECTADY – When Disney gets behind a project, you can rest assured that nothing is spared. Such is the case with Aladdin, which began its second national tour at Proctors. This production is stunning. From the “curtain”, which is a masterful combination of Persian rugs to get you in the mood for that magic carpet ride, to the costumes, sets, choreography, and the talent of the cast, everything is a magnificent assault on the senses.
Mihali of Twiddle to Showcase New Material at Putnam Place, Saturday, Oct. 22
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to Putnam Place on Oct. 22 is Twiddle co-founder Mihali, alongside special guests Mike Powell and Luke Mitrani. The show will be in support of Mihali’s latest release, Effection, which came out July 22nd. For Mihali, music behaves much like a living being. It...
Grammy-Nominated String Band, Della Mae, to Play The Linda, Oct. 21
ALBANY – On Friday, Oct. 21, The Linda will be hosting a terrific performance from noted bluegrass band, Della Mae. The Grammy-nominated band, whose mission is to “showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance,” will undoubtedly make for a night to remember.
LIVE: Judas Priest / Queensryche @ MVP Arena, 10/15/2022
ALBANY – British metal gods Judas Priest roared into Nippertown Saturday night to make a stop at MVP Arena. Judas Priest are currently celebrating their golden jubilee with the second leg of this world tour to commemorate fifty years of heavy metal music. I was 12 when the mighty...
