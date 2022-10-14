ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee 00:26

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.

Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.

Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.

Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.

Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.

The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years.

Comments / 25

Dustin
3d ago

over 30 pounds. and it says a five year max... wow would of thought that called for more. minimum of ten even seems light. guess that war on drugs more of a bar fight...

Reply(3)
6
Paula Larson
3d ago

this article did not mention his legal status. I did read in the local paper that 3 men were changed & all 3 were here illegally. it is pretty scary, this happening in our community. I always thought Shakopee was a safe place to live & work.

Reply(2)
7
LUANN RENSBERGER
4d ago

Guarantee you he is NOT from here. send him back. Lock him up!

Reply(3)
8
 

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
