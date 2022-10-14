Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
Mihali of Twiddle to Showcase New Material at Putnam Place, Saturday, Oct. 22
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to Putnam Place on Oct. 22 is Twiddle co-founder Mihali, alongside special guests Mike Powell and Luke Mitrani. The show will be in support of Mihali’s latest release, Effection, which came out July 22nd. For Mihali, music behaves much like a living being. It...
nippertown.com
LIVE: The Lizards @ Putnam Place, 10/15/2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday night, Oct. 15, I got to experience what has been hailed as “the best Phish tribute band out there right now,” at Putnam Place – The Lizards. It was my first experience seeing this band, and I must admit that the assessment is correct. These guys absolutely rocked.
nippertown.com
“Under the Porchlights 2”: Storytelling to Celebrate the Season at the Strand, Oct. 23
HUDSON FALLS – On Sunday, October 23rd, The Caravan Players, Hudson River Music Hall Production‘s house theatre group, will present Under the Porchlights 2… Storytelling at The Strand —Tales Past and Present, Below and Beyond, at The Strand Theatre. With two showings, one during the afternoon, and one in the early evening, the theatre welcomes attendees to a day of rich and captivating storytelling. The event will be directed by Rene Roberge.
nippertown.com
Grammy-Nominated String Band, Della Mae, to Play The Linda, Oct. 21
ALBANY – On Friday, Oct. 21, The Linda will be hosting a terrific performance from noted bluegrass band, Della Mae. The Grammy-nominated band, whose mission is to “showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance,” will undoubtedly make for a night to remember.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
nippertown.com
Renowned World Artist, Pierre Bensusan, to Perform at Caffe Lena, October 20th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Appearing at the historic Caffe Lena on October 20th is French-Algerian guitarist Pierre Bensusan. Regarded as one of the most eloquent World musicians of our time, this is a special show not to be missed!. After releasing Azwan, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in...
nippertown.com
LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022
“The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It’s what keeps it funky,” band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It’s a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Scottish Chamber Orchestra @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 10/13/2022
TROY — Attendees of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra heard one of the world’s best musicians play one of the finest instruments ever built as she performed at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Thursday night. That’s not hyperbole. The Troy Chromatic Club is celebrating 125 years...
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Cobleskill Walgreens to close in November
The Walgreens on 735 East Main Street in Cobleskill is shutting its doors for good. The store will be closing next month on November 15.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
columbiapaper.com
DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans
CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
Comments / 0