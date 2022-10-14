ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

nippertown.com

LIVE: The Lizards @ Putnam Place, 10/15/2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday night, Oct. 15, I got to experience what has been hailed as “the best Phish tribute band out there right now,” at Putnam Place – The Lizards. It was my first experience seeing this band, and I must admit that the assessment is correct. These guys absolutely rocked.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

“Under the Porchlights 2”: Storytelling to Celebrate the Season at the Strand, Oct. 23

HUDSON FALLS – On Sunday, October 23rd, The Caravan Players, Hudson River Music Hall Production‘s house theatre group, will present Under the Porchlights 2… Storytelling at The Strand —Tales Past and Present, Below and Beyond, at The Strand Theatre. With two showings, one during the afternoon, and one in the early evening, the theatre welcomes attendees to a day of rich and captivating storytelling. The event will be directed by Rene Roberge.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
nippertown.com

Grammy-Nominated String Band, Della Mae, to Play The Linda, Oct. 21

ALBANY – On Friday, Oct. 21, The Linda will be hosting a terrific performance from noted bluegrass band, Della Mae. The Grammy-nominated band, whose mission is to “showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance,” will undoubtedly make for a night to remember.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022

“The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It’s what keeps it funky,” band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It’s a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
columbiapaper.com

DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans

CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

