Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
blufftontoday.com
Makes and misses: Both figure prominently in the memories of Clemson football's B.T. Potter
CLEMSON – In keeping with a truism shared by most placekickers, Clemson’s Benjamin Thomas Potter, aka B.T., remembers his missed kicks as much as he does the kicks he’s made. Included in those memories is a missed PAT against Boston College in 2020 – his lone errant...
blufftontoday.com
Answering Clemson football questions about Syracuse, emerging stars and injuries
Clemson football continued to build toward what the Tigers hope is a national championship season with a 34-28 win Saturday against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. It didn't feel that close and wasn't until FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) scored a couple of late touchdowns and came...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not
OK, all of you prognosticators, gamblers, oddsmakers and soothsayers who predicted that an undefeated and Top 20 Syracuse team would be rolling into Death Valley to challenge Clemson for Atlantic Division superiority in late October, please raise your hands. Now scold yourself for lying. One would be hard pressed to...
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football had to load up running back Will Shipley to beat Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson loaded the Ship. When the Tigers needed to pull away from the rocky shores of a close game Saturday night at Florida State, they went to near maximum-capacity weight on running back Will Shipley. The 5-foot-11, 205 pound Shipley sure carried it. Twenty times for...
Comments / 0