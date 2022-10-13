Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
$10,000+ in Prizes to Be Awarded at Danville Pitch Competition November 19 at DACC
The Trep School is taking applications for its annual Trep OnTrack Danville Pitch Competition which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on November 19 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2022. To apply, applicants must submit a 2-minute video and a written application. A...
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future
(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Plans For Cannon Office Building Advancing
Plans to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building to the Joseph G. Cannon Building are continuing to advance. County Board Member Steve Miller says a petition drive to rename the building has reached its goal…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’ve been circulating petitions really for a couple of years because of the pandemic....
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Co Board Chairman Baughn Talks Priorities on Community Connection
It was last week that the Vermilion County Board placed their proposed $46.9 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on display. Also last week, County Board Chairman Larry Baughn appeared with Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program; explaining the important project the Finance Committee undertook this year. And that was a series of many meetings, over many months, for the purpose of updating the salaries for every non-elected Vermilion County employee. As Baughn explained to Laura Williams, there are so many important county jobs; and you want good people doing them.
agupdate.com
Colorful October a busy time for farm weddings
Chris Engelbrecht knows he won’t be taking much of a break from everything weddings until after Christmas. He runs Engelbrecht Farm, a barn wedding venue in central Illinois, and people love colorful autumn and holiday weddings, he said. “It’s always been the busy season in the fall with all...
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
Rantoul, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
WAND TV
Birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville is closed temporarily, potentially for months, due to staffing issues. Expectant mothers will be referred to Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. The Vermilion County Health Department said all...
Champaign student charged after gun found at school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
prospectusnews.com
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
landgrantholyland.com
B1G Thoughts: Illinois is good, get used to it!
The Illinois Fighting Illini are bowl eligible. If you, like me, had that on your 2022 college football bingo card please stand up. Now if you have them reaching bowl eligibility in their seventh game of the season, stay standing, and everyone else sit down. Is there anyone left standing?...
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
