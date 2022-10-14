ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden signs bill allowing couples to sever joint consolidation student loans

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LljFX_0iZMdZ2200

President Joe Biden this week signed a bill that lets student-loan borrowers with spousal loans separate their balances and receive federal debt relief.

Congress ended the spousal joint consolidation loan program, which allowed couples to combine loan repayments into one payment and one interest rate, in 2006.

After the program ended, those couples who consolidated their loans could not separate them.

Because the loans were combined and by law could not be separated, borrowers could not take advantage of such programs as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The loans stayed combined and couples became legally responsible for each other’s debt even if they separated or divorced.

“They will be immediately able to apply for the severance of their loan,” said Rep. David Price, D-N.C., who sponsored the legislation.

“The critical thing is that this bill also allows a disadvantaged spouse to apply,” Price added. “If their spouse is unresponsive, abusive, or economically irresponsible, the spouse can apply for the severance of the loan, where his or her portion of it is assigned.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, Florida, and John Cornyn, Texas, supported the bill.

To take advantage of the new law, borrowers must apply through the Department of Education. While in most cases, both parties must approve the separation, if one party can show they have experienced domestic violence or economic abuse, or they have an unresponsive partner, they can apply themselves, according to the bill.

Biden announced the plan to forgive student loan debt in August that would cancel $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for those with federally backed student loans, and $20,000 worth of student loan debt for those who received Pell Grants.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Apply now: Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

The Biden administration has launched the beta version of the student loan forgiveness application, allowing millions who have federally backed student loans to get in line to apply for the help. More than 8 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness since the beta site launch over the weekend, the White...
The Independent

Marco Rubio and Val Demings in furious clashes on abortion and gun safety in Florida debate

Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Val Demings traded barbs about abortion, guns and immigration during Florida’s increasingly bad-tempered Senate debate. The three-term Democratic congresswoman and the two-term Republican Senator traded aggressive barbs about abortion. Mr Rubio was asked about his previous remarks saying he opposed exceptions for rape and incest. In response, he said that every piece of legislation he has backed has had exceptions.“Every one of them does because that's what can pass and that's what the majority of people support,” he said. “We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions.”By...
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy