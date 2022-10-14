ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
6 Great Leaf Peeping Spots in the Hudson Valley

We are right in the middle of prime, leaf peeping season here in the Hudson Valley. In New York, typically Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 is the best time to view fall foliage. Leaf Peeping is an informal term used in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn, particularly in northern New England, and of course here in the Hudson Valley.
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads

I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
NEW YORK STATE
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
Could Your Older Hudson Valley NY Home Have Dangerous Lead Paint?

Have you recently purchased a home in the Hudson Valley? Congratulations if you have! It is a big step in life and memories. Did you check to see if it had lead paint? While lead paint was banned in 1978, there are a few things you need to look for before you start cutting into walls or making updates.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
GERMANTOWN, NY
