16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Just Arrived: Surprising Leaf Growths. Here’s What they Mean
Autumn in the Hudson Valley is meant for looking at beautiful foliage while eating the best apple cider donuts in the country. New growths on New York leaves, however, is enough to make you lose your appetite. Here's what they are and what they mean for our trees. Leaf Gall...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
6 Great Leaf Peeping Spots in the Hudson Valley
We are right in the middle of prime, leaf peeping season here in the Hudson Valley. In New York, typically Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 is the best time to view fall foliage. Leaf Peeping is an informal term used in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn, particularly in northern New England, and of course here in the Hudson Valley.
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads
I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costume is Pretty Lame
Halloween is one of the best times of the year. But sometimes you can be left guessing until the last minute what to dress up as. If you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party or trick-or-treat outing, this new study may help you. The results do bear...
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product
New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
Could Your Older Hudson Valley NY Home Have Dangerous Lead Paint?
Have you recently purchased a home in the Hudson Valley? Congratulations if you have! It is a big step in life and memories. Did you check to see if it had lead paint? While lead paint was banned in 1978, there are a few things you need to look for before you start cutting into walls or making updates.
An Exciting Celestial Event Will Be Seen Over the Skies of the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley could witness an event in the night sky this week that is directly tied to one of the most famous comets. The question, as often, will be if the weather holds out. Another factor this year will be the Moon. Too much light from a bigger Moon can obscure the viewing.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
5 Easy Things All New York Homeowners Should Do Before Snow Fall
Is this your first winter in your new home? Maybe this isn't the first winter but the 15th? There are a few things that every homeowner needs to do to make sure that their house is in tip top shape. is there already a list of things you do by...
‘Experts’ Seize 580 Fake IDs in New York, Over 550 Teens Charged
New York State "experts" seized 580 fake IDs during a crackdown on underage drinking. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over 550 people received tickets for using fake IDs to purchase alcohol. "New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to...
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
