ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OH

ONU and Intel: Several alumni responsible for bringing tech giant to Ohio, University poised to provide skilled employee pipeline

onu.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Data cloud dirties the Midwest atmosphere, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio becomes a hub for cloud computing, energy researchers are worried about the impact computing facilities have on the atmosphere. A study published in August by data management consulting company Cirrus Nexus finds that carbon intensity in the atmosphere is consistently high in the Midwest — and higher than […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
sportstravelmagazine.com

KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses

KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa set for largest underdog role in over 2 decades against Ohio State in Week 8

It has not been a fun season for Iowa so far. The Hawkeyes are going to be the largest underdogs since the 2000 season against Ohio State on Saturday. The one time where Iowa was a larger underdog was against Nebraska in 2000. The Hawkeyes were a 41.5 point underdog in Lincoln. Iowa ended up losing 42-13 to the Huskers on that day. The bye week might not help Iowa’s chances too much.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State

ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard Ed Assoc. declares no confidence vote against three school board members

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Education Association has declared a vote of no confidence against three school board members it said violated board policies during a contentious September meeting. Linna Jordan, president of the Hilliard Education Association, said the policy and conduct violations mainly stem from a Sept. 12 school board meeting where several […]
HILLIARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy