ONU and Intel: Several alumni responsible for bringing tech giant to Ohio, University poised to provide skilled employee pipeline

How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
The Intel effect: How Licking County land and housing prices are rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to Intel the price of an acre of land in Licking County near the future home of the semiconductor facilities is higher than it’s ever been. “We are seeing increases in farmland from $20,000 an acre in 2021 to $45,000 in 2022,” Licking County Auditor Michael Smith said.
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Data cloud dirties the Midwest atmosphere, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio becomes a hub for cloud computing, energy researchers are worried about the impact computing facilities have on the atmosphere. A study published in August by data management consulting company Cirrus Nexus finds that carbon intensity in the atmosphere is consistently high in the Midwest — and higher than […]
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses
KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
Dr. Julie Hurtig named Ohio Northern University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
With the requisite approval of Ohio Northern University’s Board of Trustees, effective Oct. 17, Dr. Julie Hurtig was appointed to serve as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Given Dr. Hurtig’s proven record as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, I am confident that with her...
Iowa set for largest underdog role in over 2 decades against Ohio State in Week 8
It has not been a fun season for Iowa so far. The Hawkeyes are going to be the largest underdogs since the 2000 season against Ohio State on Saturday. The one time where Iowa was a larger underdog was against Nebraska in 2000. The Hawkeyes were a 41.5 point underdog in Lincoln. Iowa ended up losing 42-13 to the Huskers on that day. The bye week might not help Iowa’s chances too much.
Ohio State not ranked in AP men’s preseason basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in four years, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team will not be ranked to begin a new season. The Buckeyes were left out of the AP preseason poll, the first time they haven’t been included since the start of the 2017-18 season. North Carolina will start […]
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State
ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Hilliard Ed Assoc. declares no confidence vote against three school board members
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Education Association has declared a vote of no confidence against three school board members it said violated board policies during a contentious September meeting. Linna Jordan, president of the Hilliard Education Association, said the policy and conduct violations mainly stem from a Sept. 12 school board meeting where several […]
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
