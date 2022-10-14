Read full article on original website
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-vehicle crash after midnight on Friday, October 14. A vehicle struck a stone wall at 920 Salem End Road at 12:23 a.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Investigating Drug Activity Arrest 1 Woman
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were investigating drug activity in a Southside neighborhood and arrested one woman yesterday, October 17. Police arrested at 1:45 p.m. Rose Goguen, 50, with no known address. She was charged with trespassing and possession of a Class A drug,. “This was an investigation into possible...
Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
Children watch as Worcester bus driver battles car fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was to be a typical afternoon run for Worcester School Bus Driver Peggy Holloway — until it wasn’t. Monday, Holloway was about to pull away from the La Familia Dual Language School on Grafton Street. “And all of a sudden I hear a...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Wallet From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft that happened Monday afternoon, October 17. An individual reported a wallet taken from a vehicle, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The “vehicle was left unlocked,” said the police spokesperson. The theft happened at 666 Waverley Street and reported to police...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A Black “Chevy Equinox” was reported stolen from Frederick Street on Monday, October 17. The theft was reported at 9:44 p.m. Framingham Police recovered the vehicle on Greenview Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Nothing was taken from vehicle,” said Lt. Mickens.
whdh.com
16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
Police: Gunshots in Framingham For 2nd Consecutive Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, Police received a report of gunshots in the City of Framingham. On Saturday evening, October 15, around 4:30 p.m., Framingham Police were called to Herbert Street and Tripp Street for a report of gunshots, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The neighborhood...
Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck
FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
Driver Tells Framingham Police Males in Pick-Up Truck Shot at Her
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an road incident. A woman said “some shot BB or pellet gun at her vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspects – two men, were in a white pick-up truck, said Lt. Mickens. There was no injuries...
Natick Police Will Collect Unwanted & Unused Drugs at Station & Wegmans at the Mall
NATICK – Natick Police will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs,” said organizers.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man, 33, on Drug Distribution Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on drug distribution and other charges on Saturday afternoon, October 15. Police arrested at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Street and Waushakum Street, Jean C. Dearmas Burgos, 33, of 1 Winter Street of Marlborough. He was charged with drug...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, firefighters respond to Mercedes on fire on the Massachusetts Pike
On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3:45pm, Massachusetts State Police and the Southborough Fire Department and EMS responded to a reported car fire on Interstate 90 eastbound. Upon arrival, a Mercedes was found fully engulfed. As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the state troopers managed the flow of traffic and...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
