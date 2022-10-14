Read full article on original website
New Mexico's $24 billion opioid lawsuit against Walgreens goes to judge
Oct. 19—Oral arguments in a civil lawsuit that asks a state court to hold Walgreens responsible for helping create and worsen New Mexico's opioid addiction crisis ended Tuesday after a bench trial that lasted more than seven weeks. The state Attorney General's Office is asking District Judge Francis J....
Bouncer fatally shot at Uptown Minneapolis bar identified as St. Paul man
A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say. Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.
After shots fired, 10-hour standoff ends in arrest
Oct. 18—ST. ELMO — Police encountered multiple gunshots Monday while trying to serve a warrant in rural Fayette County, authorities said. There were no injuries. The U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) and Fayette County deputies were attempting to serve a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court at a residence at Fayette County East 2855 Lane, near Wright's Corner.
