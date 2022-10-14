Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks, testing Red Wings’ depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a deeper roster this season, and that depth will be tested without one of their top players for the next month or so. Tyler Bertuzzi is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Derek Lalonde said Monday. Bertuzzi blocked a shot...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
GOOD KNIGHT
Flames rally from 2-0 deficit to beat Vegas and remain undefeated. Down 2-0 after the first period and facing a white-hot goalie in Logan Thompson, the Flames scored three straight Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 and hand the visiting Golden Knights their first loss (3-1). NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
RELEASE: EOCF 50/50 to benefit Free Play for Kids
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) 50/50 raffle is now live from today until Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11:00 PM after the Oilers face off against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place, with the jackpot building each day to another life-changing total amount. The current 50/50...
NHL
Maurice taking different approach to new job as Panthers coach
It has taken Paul Maurice 25 years to boil down the details. Because it has taken the new Florida Panthers coach that long to understand the game well enough. Maurice, in his 25th season of coaching in the NHL, was handed the reins to the Hartford Whalers in 1995, at 28 years old with just two seasons of head coaching experience in the Ontario Hockey League. He was in over his head and he knew it.
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
NHL
Favell appreciates special place in Flyers history 55 years later
Favell jokes about the Oct. 19, 1967 game at the Spectrum between his Philadelphia Flyers and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, expansion teams that played in what was less than an epic struggle. After 60 minutes of eye-glazing hockey, the home team had ground out a 1-0 victory, the Flyers' first...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Oilers
EDMONTON - We're on the road again - and will be for a while. The Sabres open a season-long four-game, eight-day road trip tonight against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on MSG and WGR 550, with coverage on MSG beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST.
NHL
NHL, 32 teams release results of Diversity & Inclusion Report
The National Hockey League and its 32 teams today released their inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Report, a comprehensive document that both details accelerated efforts by the League and its teams in recent years and includes a groundbreaking demographic study of the NHL workforce at both the League and Club levels.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
