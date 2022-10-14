Read full article on original website
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
Penguins Postgame: High-Speed Wingers, High-Scoring Stars in 6-2 Win
Second verse same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive game by a 6-2 score. On Saturday, the Penguins raced past the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena and are 2-0-0 this season. Sidney Crosby again scored three points (1-2-3), and Jake Guentzel again notched two...
NHL
Devils Face Detroit in Home Opener | PRE-GAME STORY
Game day celebration will feature fan fest and red carpet arrivals presented by BMW on Championship Plaza. The Devils host Detroit in their 2022-23 home opener. You can watch the game on MSG at 7:00 p.m. with our PlayUp Pre-Game Show airing at 6:00 p.m. You can also listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
Caps Clash with Canucks
The Caps conclude a quick two-game homestand on Monday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. Following Monday night's game, the Capitals are road heavy for the remainder of October. They'll finish off the month by playing five of their next six games on the road.
NHL
Bruins Recall Dan Renouf
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 16, that the team has recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Providence. Renouf, 28, skated in four games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 23 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, totaling three assists for three points. The Pickering, Ontario native was originally signed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings in March of 2016.
NHL
CBJ announce Bread Financial as new Championship Partner
Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.
NHL
Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'IT SHOWS MATURITY'
The buzz around the rink after a big win in the Battle of Alberta. "It's nice to contribute. That third one, I didn't really do anything, though. I just got my stick in the way (laughs)." ON CLOSING THE GAME OUT:. "The first period was good. We came out with...
NHL・
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toropchenko likely to play in Blues' season opener
Atkinson, Tippett, Ristolainen remain out for Flyers; Schmaltz won't play for Coyotes on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Alexey Toropchenko is expected to play in the season opener against the...
NHL
Mantha enjoying birth of first child, fast start with Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Anthony Mantha smiled at the suggestion he might be off to a good start to his season because of his new dad strength. Mantha and his fiancée Caitlyn Duffy welcomed their first child, daughter Naomie Mae Mantha, on Oct. 4. The forward has since scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' first three games, including the winner in their 3-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview
Preds Head to Dallas for Rematch with Division Rival After Dropping Home Opener to Stars. The Preds fell to the Stars, 4-1, at Bridgestone Arena Thursday, but they will have a shot at redemption tonight as they square off in a rematch at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
NHL
Toropchenko returns ahead of schedule
Alexey Toropchenko is back. That sentence wasn't supposed to be written until sometime in December after the 23-year-old fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery that was to keep him sidelined for four to five months. Nonetheless, it can be written now - Toropchenko will be in the lineup when the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Visit Long Island to Open Road Trip vs. Islanders
The Ducks begin their first road trip of the 2022-23 season tonight, heading to Long Island to meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. PUCK DROP: 4:30 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will look to build on the momentum gained...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers were hoping for shades of May, but it just wasn't to be on Saturday night as Calgary escaped the Battle of Alberta with a 4-3 win. Much like their playoff series last spring, the Oilers fell behind to the Flames early, trailing 4-1 just over 10 minutes into the game. Edmonton battled back to bring the game within a goal, but couldn't muster the completed comeback.
NHL・
NHL
The Backcheck: Stamkos stays hot, but Bolts fall to Penguins
The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the second half of a back-to-back set against Columbus and Pittsburgh with a 6-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored for the Bolts while Brian Elliott got his first start of the season and made 39 saves with some exceptional stops throughout the night.
NHL
Stars seek to get even better when they face Nashville again Saturday
The great thing about the NHL and its 82-game season is you don't have to linger on losses for long. The bad thing is you don't get time to celebrate wins, either. That will not be any less true on Saturday, when the Stars face the Nashville Predators for the second time in three days. Dallas took a 4-1 win at Bridgestone Arena Thursday and ruined the home opener for Predators fans. Now, they will face a team that will likely be pretty angry.
