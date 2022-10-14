Rochester Hills man arrested after sexually assaulting 3 employees at beauty supply store

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Rochester Hills is facing charges after he allegedly rubbed himself against three employees at a beauty supply store.

Dante Fermin Colon, 27, has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the incident that led to Colon's arrest, happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at a beauty supply store located in the 2800 block of S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.

Allegedly, in three separate instances, Colon asked for help from the store employees in the men's fragrance section of the store.

Police say he would ask the employees to see a fragrance located on the bottom shelf, and then as the employees reached for the fragrance, Colon would move behind them and rub himself against each employee.

Each of the three women noticed that he was sexually aroused and police say in one instance Colon touched the woman six or seven times.

Once the three women shared there incidents with each other and determined the actions were not accidental, they contacted the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The employees were able to get Colon's license plate number before he left, and police arrested him on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Colon is being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and he must wear a GPS tether if released on bond.