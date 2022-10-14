ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Restaurant Owner Bans ‘Tiny Cretin’ James Corden After Late Night Host Is Allegedly ‘Abusive’ to Waitstaff, Rescinds Ban After Corden Supposedly Apologizes

James Corden has officially joined the club of talk show hosts who are apparently mean off camera. The Late Late Show host came under fire Monday (Oct. 17) after New York restaurateur Keith McNally accused him of being "abusive" toward restaurant staff, resulting in the talk show host's ban from McNally's restaurants.
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State

What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene

California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oneonta, NY
