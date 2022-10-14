Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.

NOWATA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO