13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
okcfox.com
Investigators resume search for bodies of Welch girls
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Authorities in Craig County are continuing the search for the bodies of two teenage girls who went missing over 20 years ago. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman vanished in Picher in December 1999 when Freeman's parents were found murdered and their home set on fire.
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
okcfox.com
Fire Chief says Rogers County wildfires likely arson
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fourteen fire departments converged in Rogers County Saturday to battle a massive brush fire that likely started with arson. The Chelsea Fire Department had been at their staging area, a house nestled in the woods between Chelsea and Foyil since around 11 a.m. 74 firefighters had come and gone throughout the day.
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple homicide arrested with help from license reader
TULSA, Okla. — The person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple homicide was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores this week with the help of a crime-fighting tool, according to an arrest affidavit. The document, filled out by the arresting officer, says the black truck 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was driving...
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
Authorities say man fell asleep at wheel, crashed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was involved in a rollover crash in midtown Tulsa, after he fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the side of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44. He ended up on East Skelly Drive near South Harvard Avenue.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
bartlesvilleradio.com
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
okcfox.com
Police: Man was driving over 150 MPH in Stillwater crash that killed two people
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is facing two counts of second-degree murder stemming from a car crash earlier this month that killed two people. Stillwater police said the crash happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 and killed 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City.
Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
Victim’s family speaks after Benjamin Cole execution for Rogers County murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Benjamin Cole was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. His execution came nearly 20 years after he killed his infant daughter in Rogers County. Brianna Cole’s family was present for his execution. They say the focus should be on their blonde-hair, blue eyed niece.
64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
State executes Rogers County man nearly 20 years after conviction
MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole Thursday. Cole was convicted of killing his infant daughter in Rogers County in 2002. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency during a hearing last month. Cole’s attorney’s argued that the death row inmate was mostly catatonic and suffered from severe mental illnesses.
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
okcfox.com
Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
