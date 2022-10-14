ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash

A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Investigators resume search for bodies of Welch girls

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Authorities in Craig County are continuing the search for the bodies of two teenage girls who went missing over 20 years ago. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman vanished in Picher in December 1999 when Freeman's parents were found murdered and their home set on fire.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Fire Chief says Rogers County wildfires likely arson

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fourteen fire departments converged in Rogers County Saturday to battle a massive brush fire that likely started with arson. The Chelsea Fire Department had been at their staging area, a house nestled in the woods between Chelsea and Foyil since around 11 a.m. 74 firefighters had come and gone throughout the day.
TULSA, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges

Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
okcfox.com

Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served...
TULSA, OK

