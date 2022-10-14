Read full article on original website
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
What Makes A Wisconsin Old Fashioned So Special?
Drink preferences tend to vary from region to region and state to state. But only in the Badger State is the number-one cocktail something that's actually been customized to a very specific set of local preferences. The rest of the world tends to see an Old Fashioned as a whiskey drink, and some purists insist that it include nothing more than whiskey, bitters, and sugar. But Wisconsinites have an entirely different drink (and far less plain) drink in mind when they're ordering an Old Fashioned.
Wisconsin Tweet About Frozen Pizza Goes Viral
Do Wisconsinites like frozen pizza, or pizza in general, more than the average person? I didn't think so but a video going viral on Twitter may prove otherwise. Pizza has been a hot topic in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the years. A few years back, two Wisconsinites caused a scene at a local Pizza Hut store in Wausau. The fight started because the two, who were sharing the pizza, wanted extra cheese and felt their wish was not fulfilled.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
mprnews.org
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions
While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
Fiscal Facts: Wisconsin saw record 13.8% increase in property values in 2022
Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, marking the largest increase in decades of data. Meanwhile, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 (for 2022 local government budgets) increased by 1.6% statewide. That was far less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, according to the findings of a newly released interactive tool from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Fox11online.com
Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Today marks Buckle Up Phone Down Day across Wisconsin for the second year. The safety initiative challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash: buckle your seat belt and put your phone down. Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
abc17news.com
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener,...
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis
Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
whby.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin
With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Wisconsin data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpr.org
Republican Tim Michels says he's open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools if elected
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday that he'd consider breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools system if elected and would not increase funding to the district unless it makes major changes. His comments represent another one of many issues where he's at odds with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers,...
