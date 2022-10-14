ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street

NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk. The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who...
NORWALK, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
NEWBURGH, NY
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say

A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
NEW CANAAN, CT
zip06.com

Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash

NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Torrington police could investigate food truck employees' 'moral character' under proposed rule

TORRINGTON — After hearing objections from the public about an ordinance governing food trucks, a committee has revised its work and is ready to present it again. The city's Ordinance Committee first presented the revised ordinance in May, and during a public hearing in June, food truck owners spoke against it. The proposed rules had included allowing police to do background checks on employees, who often are temporary, working a day or two at a fair or other event.
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Missing Person

2022-10-17@9:00PMish–#Seymour CT– First responders are looking for a missing person in the Shelton Street area. The person is thought to be on foot in the area and area towns are providing all-terrain off-road vehicles to aid in the search.
SEYMOUR, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station

SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
TBR News Media

Shots fired into vehicle in Centereach

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach on Oct. 16. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 southbound on North Washington Avenue and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m. While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep shot one round at the Chrysler striking the driver’s side door, causing debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver. The SUV fled the scene southbound.
CENTEREACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy