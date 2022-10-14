Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
batterypower.com
The Braves’ 2022 season is over, but all is not lost
Unceremoniously, it ended. On a beautiful Autumn day, the Atlanta Braves lost 8-3, drawing to conclusion the reign of the 2021 World Series champions. After 101 wins and a first-round bye, Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS. Maybe having so many days off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs played a role; maybe they ran out of gas after having to charge back from 10.5 games back to win the NL East; or maybe it is just the way the playoffs cookie crumbled.
Phillies Look to the Past for Their Winning Pitching Strategy
Philadelphia is turning back the clock with its old-school approach to pitching in the postseason. Can the Padres catch up before it’s too late?
'Huge swing:' Kyle Schwarber's majestic home run lifts Phillies over Padres in Game 1 of NLCS
No one is saying the series is over, but Kyle Schwarber's homer has Phillies fans believing the blast could carry them though October.
batterypower.com
MLB Playoffs open thread
ALDS - Game 5 - Guardians vs. Yankees - 4:07 p.m. ET - TBS. NLCS - Game 1 - Phillies vs. Padres - 8:03 p.m. ET - FS1.
batterypower.com
The story of the 2022 “Vampire” Braves
While I figure that not everybody is probably super interested in re-litigating the end of this season for the Atlanta Braves, for me it’s kind of like catharsis. It’s also a bit of a weird feeling since the good times from their World Series win in 2021 are still fresh in my mind. It’s also important to remember that with this elimination, there hasn’t been a repeat champion in Major League Baseball since the New York Yankees won their third straight title in 2000. That’s why I was so adamant back at the beginning of the season to just enjoy the ride, since repeating in baseball is such a large task.
batterypower.com
ALDS Game 4 Open Thread
Given that the other three Division Series are all wrapped up, the only thing on the docket for tonight is Game 4 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS, where the latter holds a 2-1 lead. The most interesting meta-narrative this postseason is probably whatever is happening with the outhomering/outhomered record. It has...
