Read full article on original website
Related
5 Paint Colors That Will Go Perfectly With Your Brown Couch
Whatever way you connect with brown, there are several colors to play with while finding the exact balance on your walls or other accent space.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Decorate For Halloween With Vintage Inspired Items
If you love vintage decor, there's no reason not to include that look in your Halloween decorations. Check out our tips for using vintage Halloween decor.
It's hygge season: How to embrace the Danish lifestyle of rest and coziness
The weather is cooling down and it's time to take a load off and snuggle under the blankets. NPR's Life Kit podcast shares 11 ways to embrace leisure and relaxation this fall season.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Easy $100 Hack Gives This Plain IKEA Dresser a Timeless, Sophisticated Look for Less
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A large, sturdy dresser with tons of storage and timeless style can be hard to come by at a low price tag, but it’s not impossible, as shown by Jessica Belteau (@jessicabelteauhome).
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
timberhomeliving.com
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
housebeautiful.com
This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated
There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
Comments / 0