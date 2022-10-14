ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Curtis Fund announces new board of directors leadership, members

The Curtis Fund(link is external), a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation that provides postsecondary scholarships to Vermont students, has appointed a new president and three new members to its board of directors. Amy Mellencamp has been named president of the board of directors. Newly appointed members include Seth Bowden, Hillary Burrows and Joan Goldstein.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Working Communities Challenge releases initial report

VermontBiz The Vermont Working Communities Challenge (WCC) has released its Initial Report sharing the new approaches made by the eight Vermont teams over the first three years to address systemic challenges in Vermont like housing, childcare, poverty, workforce development, racial equity, and more. The report was shared with Vermont’s decision-makers and community builders on October 14 and is now publicly available.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety

Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
LYNDON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Tringe and Casey: Vote yes on Article 22

By Heidi Mohlman Tringe and Dennise Casey Working for an elected official is a tremendous honor. Each of us wore many hats and had different responsibilities in public service, including Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications Director, Deputy Press Secretary, Secretary of Civil and Military Affairs, and DC Director. During our time in public service, we were lucky to be part of a team of people with diverse views and life experiences and an office culture that encouraged discussion and debate. It shaped our lives and careers in many ways, and we are increasingly grateful for the opportunity to serve our great state. We worked hard, make no mistake, but our public service also propelled us onto non-profit boards and statewide leadership positions. It gave us privilege and afforded us opportunity. And we feel an ongoing obligation to give back.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser

Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation

Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Stormwater permit threshold enacted in 2019 took effect in July 2022

Stormwater runoff not only erodes soils but also carries pollutants into Vermont’s waterways. ANR photo. Vermont Business Magazine On December 1, 2020, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued the Stormwater General Permit 3-9050(link is external) (bit.ly/SW-3-9050(link is external)) to help protect Vermont waterways. The permit regulates stormwater discharges or runoff from impervious surfaces (any hard or solid surfaces like roofs, roads, and parking lots where water runs off instead of soaks in). Within the 2020 permit, the DEC listed activities that require permit coverage, including the new development or redevelopment of ½ acre or more of impervious surface starting July 1, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VTrans announces tri-state project to improve 'New England 511' website

Modernization of traveler information system provides better pre-planning options and real-time alerts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), along with its tri-state partners in New Hampshire and Maine, today announced the launch of a more user-friendly and greatly enhanced New England 511 website that will enable travelers to plan better for trips in the region.
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Area hospitals struggling amid emergency room bed shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Medical Center is asking patients with non-emergent medical needs to seek treatment at its urgent care clinic in Colchester as the hospital struggles with a lack of patient beds. UVM Medical Center staff sent out an announcement on Friday to try to...
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy