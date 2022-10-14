Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Nick Sirianni’s wife had great response to Eagles fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Cooper Rush helps resolve Cowboys’ quarterback controversy
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be happy about losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but at least there was one helpful issue to emerge. Cooper Rush played poorly in the 26-17 divisional loss. Previously lauded for playing mistake-free football in Weeks 2-5, Rush finally came apart. The Central...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
Texans make significant change during bye week
The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations. As Schefter noted, Easterby...
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit
The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0