North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball ranked No. 22 in preseason AP poll

LINCOLN - The Nebraska women's basketball team on Tuesday made the Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Huskers clocked in at No. 22, one spot behind Creighton, which lost to NU last season but advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers finished 24-9 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list

Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list on Tuesday. The award honors the nation's top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's bye week arrives at perfect time for banged-up Huskers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska’s two starting inside linebackers left the locker room in street clothes and on crutches. Other prominent players walked away late Saturday night sporting small limps or big wraps. A week without a game has arrived just in time for the Huskers. “Once that...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

HuskerExtra's best stories from the last week, the Nebraska-Purdue matchup

The HuskerExtra staff produced some great content last week. From a breakdown of the sheer bad luck the Huskers have had in one-score games (until winning back-to-back tight matchups before Saturday), to the coaching search, basketball season and more, here's a quick run down of our best stories:. Game spotlight.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net

Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise

MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

District 46: James Michael Bowers

Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 12, Year: 92. (Month: eight; Day: twelve; Year: ninety-two) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
NEBRASKA STATE

