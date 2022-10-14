Read full article on original website
Nebraska women's basketball ranked No. 22 in preseason AP poll
LINCOLN - The Nebraska women's basketball team on Tuesday made the Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Huskers clocked in at No. 22, one spot behind Creighton, which lost to NU last season but advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers finished 24-9 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list
Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list on Tuesday. The award honors the nation's top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
Nebraska's bye week arrives at perfect time for banged-up Huskers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska’s two starting inside linebackers left the locker room in street clothes and on crutches. Other prominent players walked away late Saturday night sporting small limps or big wraps. A week without a game has arrived just in time for the Huskers. “Once that...
HuskerExtra's best stories from the last week, the Nebraska-Purdue matchup
The HuskerExtra staff produced some great content last week. From a breakdown of the sheer bad luck the Huskers have had in one-score games (until winning back-to-back tight matchups before Saturday), to the coaching search, basketball season and more, here's a quick run down of our best stories:. Game spotlight.
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise
MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
NU 'wears down' Wildcats with 6-2 offense in sweep, wins ninth straight match
The armchair quarterbacks – er setters – of the Nebraska volleyball team on occasion say the team should get back to its regular offense instead of the two-setter rotation. And there have been times when one of those people questioning this system may have been coach John Cook.
101 plays: How Purdue’s offensive strategy conquered the Nebraska defense
With each and every play, Purdue inched closer toward its end goal — wearing down the Nebraska defense. After all, the second half had been where Nebraska’s defense had thrived in the last two weeks. Nebraska entered the game having held its opponents scoreless on 13 straight drives...
District 46: James Michael Bowers
Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 12, Year: 92. (Month: eight; Day: twelve; Year: ninety-two) Copyright...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
Patrick O’Donnell, nation’s longest-serving clerk of the Legislature, plans to retire
LINCOLN – Patrick O’Donnell, the longtime clerk of the Nebraska Legislature, announced Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of the year. O’Donnell, 73, is currently the longest-serving clerk of a state legislature in the nation, having held the post since 1978. In an email to...
