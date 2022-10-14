Here’s two neat little tidbits of history from a Mississippi River town, Kenner, next to New Orleans. Check it out…. We noticed a neat park on the Mississippi River levee at the town of Kenner, Louisiana. I turned into the parking lot because I saw an interesting statue. It was, in fact, a statue of a couple of men in boxing stances. I had to see what this was all about. Here is a picture and a little history.

KENNER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO