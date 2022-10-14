ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

wgno.com

Rougarou Fest is back this weekend!

HOUMA, LA (WGNO) — “The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Free Hunter Education Field Day Slated for October 22

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for anyone ages 10 or older who has completed the home study course. The class will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project

Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones

Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
COLORADO STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Destrehan vs. Terrebonne

Destrehan scored a blowout win over Terrebonne on Friday, staying undefeated on the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
DESTREHAN, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. Lockport - Middle School Football

West Thibodaux defeated Lockport in middle school action tonight, scoring a 14-8 win. The game was the same score at halftime, but both teams played firm defense in the 2nd half to score the Rebels a victory in parish play. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD...
THIBODAUX, LA
roadtirement.com

Two Englishmen fight it out in 1870 Louisiana

Here’s two neat little tidbits of history from a Mississippi River town, Kenner, next to New Orleans. Check it out…. We noticed a neat park on the Mississippi River levee at the town of Kenner, Louisiana. I turned into the parking lot because I saw an interesting statue. It was, in fact, a statue of a couple of men in boxing stances. I had to see what this was all about. Here is a picture and a little history.
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

EUELL TURNAGE

Euell Joshua Turnage, 49, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Lafourche Parish President endorses candidate in Lockport mayoral race

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced this week that he's endorsing Barry Plaisance in the race to be the next mayor of Lockport. Plaisance and Chaisson jointly announced the endorsement with the Parish President saying that he believes the Republican is the man to best lead Lockport into the future.
LOCKPORT, NY

