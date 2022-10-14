Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Rougarou Fest is back this weekend!
HOUMA, LA (WGNO) — “The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.
lafourchegazette.com
Free Hunter Education Field Day Slated for October 22
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for anyone ages 10 or older who has completed the home study course. The class will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.
houmatimes.com
NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project
Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Destrehan vs. Terrebonne
Destrehan scored a blowout win over Terrebonne on Friday, staying undefeated on the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. Lockport - Middle School Football
West Thibodaux defeated Lockport in middle school action tonight, scoring a 14-8 win. The game was the same score at halftime, but both teams played firm defense in the 2nd half to score the Rebels a victory in parish play. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD...
roadtirement.com
Two Englishmen fight it out in 1870 Louisiana
Here’s two neat little tidbits of history from a Mississippi River town, Kenner, next to New Orleans. Check it out…. We noticed a neat park on the Mississippi River levee at the town of Kenner, Louisiana. I turned into the parking lot because I saw an interesting statue. It was, in fact, a statue of a couple of men in boxing stances. I had to see what this was all about. Here is a picture and a little history.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
Mayor Cantrell prepares for 4th foreign trip this year to World Mayors Summit
Cantrell is heading to Buenos Aires in Argentina for the C-40 World Mayors Summit.
lafourchegazette.com
EUELL TURNAGE
Euell Joshua Turnage, 49, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Penthouse in Iconic Skyscraper Most Expensive in New Orleans History
The Four Seasons penthouse is the most expensive real estate deal of its type in the history of New Orleans.
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish President endorses candidate in Lockport mayoral race
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced this week that he's endorsing Barry Plaisance in the race to be the next mayor of Lockport. Plaisance and Chaisson jointly announced the endorsement with the Parish President saying that he believes the Republican is the man to best lead Lockport into the future.
