tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
Truth Pizzeria opened in 2020 amid the COVID shutdown with Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler at the helm.
Historic Tobin Hill home closer to becoming bar after dodging demolition
The pair originally planned to convert the first floor into a bar.
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
Bexar County could see overnight lows in the 40s tonight
Sweater weather is upon us.
Vannessa Vasquez stars in San Antonio-set 'Answer to My Prayer'
She's acting alongside 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi.
franchising.com
stayAPT Suites Opens NEW Apartment-Style Hotel in San Antonio-Lackland, TX
The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio rain knocks out power at Northside ISD schools, residences
Over 500 CPS Energy customers have been impacted.
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week
Lamb of God will perform Tuesday at Freeman Coliseum, supporting its new album Omens.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
