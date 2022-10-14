ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store

An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
franchising.com

stayAPT Suites Opens NEW Apartment-Style Hotel in San Antonio-Lackland, TX

The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

