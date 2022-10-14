STOCKTON - Investigators are now saying that Chicago's "Duck Walk Killer" is not connected to the Stockton serial killer case. On Thursday, CBS13 confirmed that the Stockton Police Department was working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO