ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Fate of historic Berkeley building (and family home) hangs in the balance as tax debt looms

It’s complicated when a historical building, a gem of an era, many say, becomes a maintenance worry, weathering with the years. More complicated when this building is on the National Register of Historic Places. More complicated still, when property taxes haven’t been paid on the building for years, to the tune of nearly $700,000 in back taxes owed.
BERKELEY, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
STOCKTON, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Chicago police say suspect not connected to "Duck Walk Killer"

STOCKTON - Investigators are now saying that Chicago's "Duck Walk Killer" is not connected to the Stockton serial killer case. On Thursday, CBS13 confirmed that the Stockton Police Department was working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy