Read full article on original website
Related
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Browning ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Browning, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
berkeleyside.org
Fate of historic Berkeley building (and family home) hangs in the balance as tax debt looms
It’s complicated when a historical building, a gem of an era, many say, becomes a maintenance worry, weathering with the years. More complicated when this building is on the National Register of Historic Places. More complicated still, when property taxes haven’t been paid on the building for years, to the tune of nearly $700,000 in back taxes owed.
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle Scam
A woman from Concord, CA looking for a work-from-home job falls victim to a scammer that promises a job and then scams her shortly after the interview. Image by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash (modified)
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
Stockton Serial Killer: Chicago police say suspect not connected to "Duck Walk Killer"
STOCKTON - Investigators are now saying that Chicago's "Duck Walk Killer" is not connected to the Stockton serial killer case. On Thursday, CBS13 confirmed that the Stockton Police Department was working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in...
KTVU FOX 2
Fired guard allegedly confesses to murdering former coworker during robbery
An Oakland man has been arrested and allegedly confessed to killing a guard for an armored truck during a robbery at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month. The suspect, Akbar Bey, had been fired from GardaWorld for allegedly stealing cash.
San Francisco residents fed up with crime, homelessness: 'It’s getting less safe'
Crime and homelessness are persistent issues plaguing San Francisco despite the newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Bay Area residents said.
KTVU FOX 2
Unidentified patient at San Francisco General Hospital
San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public for help in identifying a patient. The man was found on Mission and 9th streets shortly before noon Wednesday.
Comments / 3