Google Pixel 7 Pro already has scrolling issues — what you need to know

It has just been a day since the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched and there are already complaints from early owners about faulty scrolling on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The display on Google’s top flagship reportedly has a “sticky” and inconsistent scrolling experience for some owners.

Users took to Reddit to report their new Pixel 7 Pro’s display and touchscreen problems. One said the touchscreen “constantly sticks on the backstroke of your finger when flicking to scroll. Not to mention the massive increase in keyboard fumbles when typing”. Other Pixel 7 Pro owners mention it feels inconsistent to scroll on the display of the phone — at some points it moves really fast.

Many have commented on the threads on Reddit reporting similar issues. The touchscreen issue is apparently even more obvious when compared to older Pixel phones. However, the problem seems limited to the Pro unit right now.

On my own Pixel 7 Pro review unit, I did notice that the touchscreen sometimes was extra sensitive and my thumb would accidentally shoot off a command I didn’t intend. Small and quick movements on the display were slightly jumpy and erratic in nature. But these instances were few and far between, and I did not notice the same scrolling issue that people reported.

Not the first Pixel 7 Pro display problem

This is not the first display issue that's been reported for the Pixel 7 Pro. Just recently, it was found that the display on the Pro is using up a lot more power at higher brightness levels that is affecting the battery life.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s possible that the higher refresh rate feels a lot more snappier when upgrading from an older Pixel. But that doesn’t explain why it is inconsistent while scrolling.

Luckily, there could be a fix in sight. Some users said that a system update fixed the issue for them, while a handful mentioned that the problem seemed to persist even after the update.

A question of quality control

This is not the first time Google has run into problems with their phones right after launch. The Pixel 6’s display was found to be flickering when the phone was powered off just a few weeks after release. The Pixel 6 series also had its fair share of slow fingerprint sensor complaints, which the company seems to have now fixed on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The new Pixels didn't do very well in our battery test results , either.

To be fair, Apple also dealt with initial teething trouble with the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro camera was found to be “rattling and shaking” on certain social media apps, amongst other problems. Apple ironed out some of these issues with various updates.

If you have just bought or are about to buy a new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro — we would recommend installing all the updates immediately. Once you buy a new Pixel, there is already an initial update that you will need to do while setting up.

If you’re on the fence about buying the new Pixel, check out our in-depth Pixel 7 review and the Pixel 7 Pro review .