Gia Giudice Teases ‘Eye-Opening’ New Season Of ‘RHONJ’ & Drama With Joe Gorga (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gia Giudice, 21, made an appearance at BravoCon and teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where fans will see Teresa Giudice come to blows (again) with Joe and Melissa Gorga. “I honestly think it was more of an eye opening season,” Gia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “It kind of just like made everyone realize what’s happening, and how we’re going to move forward.”

Gia Giudice with mom Teresa Giudice and dad Joe Gorga (Photo: Shutterstock)

As fans know, the Giudice-Gorga family drama culminated with Joe and Melissa skipping Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August. Gia confirmed that she’s barely speaking to her uncle, though she has been in communication with her cousins Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

“I always reach out to my cousins. I love them dearly,” the Rutgers University student explained. “And I really hope that whatever happens between our parents doesn’t affect our relationship. I still text my uncle like for his birthday and like holidays, but we’re not really like in communication. No.”

Gia also confirmed that her sister Gabriella, 18, will speak up more about the family drama in season 13, after staying quiet the past years. “I think basically we’re just kind of speaking our truth,” said Gia, speaking on behalf of her sisters Gabriella, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Gia Giudice (Photo: Shutterstock)

One week after Teresa’s wedding, Joe and Melissa explained that they skipped the big event because of “something that went down” during the filming of the season 13 finale of RHONJ, something that they more or less completely blamed Teresa for. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today,” Melissa noted. “Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.” Bravo hasn’t announced a premiere date for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.