Robbie Coltrane’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Actor’s 2 Children

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
  • Robbie Coltrane was married to Rhona Gemmell for four years.
  • The couple had two kids before they wed.
  • Robbie Coltrane passed away at 72 on October 14, 2022.

Robbie Coltrane was an actor who was beloved by children for over 20 years after he brought the character of Rubeus Hagrid to life in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Sadly, Robbie passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14. While Robbie brought joy to millions of children all over the world, there were only two that he called his own: Spencer, 30, and Alice McMillan, 24. Robbie had both children with his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell. Both children were born before the couple tied the knot in 1999. Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice in 1998. The couple got married in 1999, but they split up after four years of marriage and divorced in 2003. After the split from Rhona, Robbie admitted that he’d had a “steady girlfriend” for 12 years in a September 2020 radio interview, per Express. In that interview, he also explained that he didn’t want to have more kids and was very happy with his two children. “I’ve got my babies. They’re up and running,” he said.

Robbie’s death was announced in a statement by his agent. “For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” she told the BBC.

As a legendary actor, both of Robbie’s kids were very happy that their dad was a star in a number of hit movies. “My kids love it. I thought I was the coolest dad in the world when I got to be in a Bond film, but Harry Potter, too,” he said once, per In Touch Weekly. “Well, I think I qualify for a medal for exceptional parenting or something, don’t you?” Find out more about both of Robbie’s kids here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qDCq_0iZMKkXY00
Robbie is survived by his two adult children. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Spencer McMillan

Besides Spencer’s birth in 1992, there’s not very much known about the actor’s elder son. While the elder McMillan may keep out of the spotlight, Robbie had revealed that his children were fans of the Harry Potter books, and he opened up about how he expected Hagrid to have a lasting legacy even after his passing during the 2022 HBOMax anniversary special. “The legacy of these movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching them in 50 years’ time, easy,” he said. “I’ll not be here sadly… but Hagrid will.”

Alice McMillan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJFsR_0iZMKkXY00
Like her father, Alice is also an actress. (Shutterstock)

Robbie’s daughter Alice was born in 1998, and it appears she’s followed in her father’s footsteps and pursued a career as an actress, per The Scottish Mail. She’s represented by management company Hamilton Hodell, according to her Instagram bio. Still early in her career, Alice made her debut in a 2016 episode of the series Outlander. She also had a leading role in the 2019 movie The Souvenir, which also featured iconic actress Tilda Swinton. She reprised the role again in the 2021 sequel. She’s also had roles in the mini-series Roadkill and the movie The Hitman’s Bodyguard, per IMDb. Alice appeared alongside her father in an episode of the 2020 series Urban Myths, where Robbie played famed director Orson Welles. The actress occasionally posts glimpses at her life on social media, but seemingly has not shared any shots of her dad or brother.

