ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has Had A Shocking Number Of Dinosaur Discoveries

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5z35_0iZMJzZQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino discoveries than others.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The website states, "To compile a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Paleobiology Database , a public database of paleontological data maintained by paleontologists from around the world."

According to the study, Texas is among the states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The state came in at number eight on the list with 496 total number of fossils found.

Here are the top 10 states for dinosaur discoveries:

  1. California- 1,992
  2. Wyoming- 1,135
  3. Montana- 939
  4. New Mexico- 935
  5. Florida- 894
  6. Utah- 776
  7. Colorado- 583
  8. Texas- 496
  9. Massachusetts- 319
  10. Virginia- 280

The full list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries can be found on 24/7 Tempo's website .

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy