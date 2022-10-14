ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

womansday.com

See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
wrestlingrumors.net

39 Year Old Former WWE Star Wants Third Stint With Company

He wants back in. There have been a lot of stars to appear in WWE over the decades and some of them have made quite the impact. Whether or not they were major successes in the company, they have done something to get the fans’ attention. Some of those stars leave over the years, but that does not mean their time in WWE is over. One former star is now hoping for a third run with the promotion.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
MadameNoire

Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post

Like a true baddie, Robyn Rihanna Fenty returns to Instagram like she never left and it’s hella clear she’s about that “Work, work, work, work, work” and of course, the Bajan sensation looks TF GOOD. A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return

He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown

With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
ComicBook

Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s

There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."

