ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3oVi_0iZMGxCH00

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday.

For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.

In August, the company cut its workforce by 4%, citing “broader economic uncertainty,” according to CNBC.

Top exec steps down

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey will leave the company on Friday following his recent arrest in September, according to Friday’s filing.

Ramsey was arrested last month following an incident after an Arkansas football game, according to KNWA.

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Ramsey became angry with another driver near a parking garage. Police said that Ramsey got out of the car and punched the rear windshield of the other driver’s car. The alleged victim said when he got out of the vehicle, Ramsey began punching him and then bit the top of his nose, ripping the flesh, the AP reported.

According to online records, he was later charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

Ramsey had previously worked for Tyson Foods and McDonald’s before joining the company in December, CNBC reported.

Jonathan Nelson, who was already overseeing Ramsey’s role following his suspension, will take over the position, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

Grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons announce merger

Two major grocery chains, Kroger and Albertsons, announced on Friday a merger of the two companies. In a statement, Kroger said the mega-chain would hold nearly 5,000 locations in 48 states. “We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," said Rodney...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy