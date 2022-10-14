ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 16

Related
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts

In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change. The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election

(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

About 20 striking Sysco Boston Teamsters arrested in Plympton, report says

Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests during an ongoing strike held by Sysco Boston workers on Monday, according to CBS Boston. Around 400 local and national Teamsters members, including Teamsters Local 653, were outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct, according to the report. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation but added there is no threat to the public.
PLYMPTON, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable

On a recent morning in Charlestown, state Rep. Jeffrey Roy stood, amazed, as he watched a giant wind turbine paddle put through the paces at the Wind Technology Testing Center. "They were testing the blades that are going to be used in the Vineyard Wind project," he said, in a...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race

With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A local organization wants to curb gun violence by putting social workers in police precincts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston has seen a stretch of violence against young men this past month, and community members want more solutions. YouthConnect's early intervention method places social workers in Boston Police precincts. We speak with YouthConnect about how they partner with police and other organizations to stop crime before it starts.
BOSTON, MA
bostonhassle.com

Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The Boston group trying to stop violence before it starts

The Boston group trying to stop violence before it starts. Boston has seen a stretch of violence against young men this past month, and community members want more solutions. YouthConnect's early intervention method places social workers in Boston Police stationhouses. We speak with YouthConnect about how they partner with police and other organizations to stop crime before it starts.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy