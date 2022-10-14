Read full article on original website
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, driver’s license eligibility for undocumented immigrants
The only referendum ballot question is number 4. A no vote on four will repeal the ability for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. A yes vote will keep the law in place.
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
NECN
Mass. 2022 Election Guide: Here's Who's on the November Ballot
With less than a month until the Nov. 8 Massachusetts general election, it's time for residents to decide who gets their vote. Voters will choose who will run the Bay State state after Gov. Charlie Baker and who will serve as its top legal officer, among other contested races. The...
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?
BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
wamc.org
Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts
In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change. The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.
franklincountynow.com
Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election
(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
WBUR
What to know about Question 2, which would require dental insurers to spend a minimum rate on patient care
Voters in Massachusetts will soon decide whether insurance companies should be required to spend the bulk of their customers' premiums — 83 cents of every dollar — on patient care. Many people pay for dental insurance each month, but only some of that money goes to dental care....
About 20 striking Sysco Boston Teamsters arrested in Plympton, report says
Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests during an ongoing strike held by Sysco Boston workers on Monday, according to CBS Boston. Around 400 local and national Teamsters members, including Teamsters Local 653, were outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct, according to the report. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation but added there is no threat to the public.
Barnstable Patriot
Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable
On a recent morning in Charlestown, state Rep. Jeffrey Roy stood, amazed, as he watched a giant wind turbine paddle put through the paces at the Wind Technology Testing Center. "They were testing the blades that are going to be used in the Vineyard Wind project," he said, in a...
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
huntnewsnu.com
What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race
With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
WBUR
A local organization wants to curb gun violence by putting social workers in police precincts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston has seen a stretch of violence against young men this past month, and community members want more solutions. YouthConnect's early intervention method places social workers in Boston Police precincts. We speak with YouthConnect about how they partner with police and other organizations to stop crime before it starts.
Is it time to turn up the heat? Many New Englanders say ‘not yet’
As temperatures drop in Massachusetts, many Massachusetts residents may be feeling the heat — or cold in this case — to crank up the thermostat this season, but when exactly is the right time to do so?. Technically, the heating season in Massachusetts starts on Sept. 15, when...
Best Massachusetts restaurants in top 100 New England Yelp list
Five places in western Massachusetts made the top 100 list for best New England restaurants.
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
huntnewsnu.com
Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate pits two conflicting ideologies against each other
On Wednesday, the two candidates for the Massachusetts Governor’s race, Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, faced off in the first of two debates. Healey and Diehl spent the fast-paced debate answering questions on topics ranging from transportation to abortion, and laying out their visions for the future of the Bay State.
WBUR
